MIAMI (WSVN) - A young woman has been charged with murder after investigators said a drug deal turned deadly at 2025’s Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

The state attorney’s office has officially announced arrests, nearly a year after that tragic night putting Ultra Music Festival at the center of a murder investigation.

“Ultra is set to be one of the most electrifying, global, fabulous music events of the year,” said Miami-Dade County State Attorney, Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

However, that fabulous festival took a turn for the worst in 2025, when it claimed the life of 24-year-old Jenniha Le.

Le and her partner had traveled from Georgia to attend the festival.

The person charged with her death, 27-year-old Charlene Forti, stood before a judge Wednesday.

“It’s charging with one count of murder, which is a capital felony, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful use of a two-way communications device,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

According to court documents, Lee ingested MDMA, or “molly,” that her friends had bought from Forti ahead of the festival.

That’s when, the state attorney’s office said things took a terrible turn.

“Nguyen, also known as Hung, contacted the Ultra Musical Festival medical tent in reference to his partner, Jenny, who was going in and out of consciousness and not feeling well,” said Fernandez Rundle.

Le ultimately collapsed inside of that medical tent and was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to first responders, “…The victim had an elevated heart rate, was making incomprehensible sounds, had a high pain response, and could not respond to commands.” And just a few hours later, Le passed away.

The state attorney’s office said Forti did not act alone, as Carmen Lo was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, while Le’s partner Hannah Nguyen and An Tan Ly were both charged with possession of a controlled substance. Forti and Ly could be seen together in a selfie that was snapped that night.

Forti remains behind bars without bond and is expected to be back in court Thursday, as her attorney’s fight to get her on house arrest.

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