MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of stealing a car and trying to swim from police faced a judge.

Melina Logan was charged with grand theft and battery on an officer.

According to police, she crashed the vehicle into several other cars on a Palmetto Expressway off ramp in Doral on Thursday, got out, jumped in a lake and struggled in the water.

Officers jumped into the water to grab here.

In the process, she scratched one officer and pushed another underwater.

She was eventually pulled out and taken into custody.

The silver Honda sedan she took, police said, was from a South Miami dealership during a test drive.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.