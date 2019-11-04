Woman charged with DUI in fatal Rickenbacker Causeway crash appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of driving under the influence at the time of a fatal crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway appeared in court.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jessica Fuentes slammed into another car on the causeway just after leaving the bar she worked at, Saturday night.

The impact caused the other car to hit a fence, leaving a woman in the passenger seat impaled.

Police identified the woman as Paula Curra, who was a mother.

She was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

On Monday, Fuentes appeared before a judge as her mother and 1-year-old daughter was present.

She pleaded with the judge for mercy, saying that Fuentes has never had any problems with the law.

“This was a freak accident,” her mother told the judge while holding back tears. “She has never been in trouble, and the other person, unfortunately, was not wearing their seat belt and is why she succumbed to her injuries.”

The prosecutor shot back at the remarks.

“From the State’s perspective, it’s not an accident when somebody has twice the legal limit of alcohol in their system and causes another person’s death,” the prosecutor responded. “That’s a lot more than an accident.”

Fuentes blew twice the legal limit when the test was administered three hours after the crash, prosecutors said.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

If she bonds out, she’ll be placed on house arrest and will not be allowed to drive or drink alcohol.

