MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman accused of setting an apartment on fire in Miami.

Tamika Amanda Dorsett appeared in court Tuesday. She faces charges of first-degree arson, child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly started a fire at a building located between Northwest 65th Street and Third Avenue, Monday morning.

The blaze left one person displaced.

American Red Cross volunteers stepped in to help the person impacted.

