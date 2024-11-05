SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after, the owner of a beauty salon said, she tried to walk out without paying for expensive hair extensions.

Heidys Guzman, 37, was charged with third-degree grand theft and battery.

During her court appearance on Tuesday, a judge set her bond to $3,500.

“Mam, you were arrested for grand theft and battery from Sept. 6 of 2024,” said 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

According to Sweetwater Police, the incident happened on Sept. 6 around 6:30 p.m. at Yanka’s Hair Extension, located at 10780 W Flagler St.

Yanka Castillo, the salon’s owner, said after spending four hours placing the extensions Guzman asked for, she refused to pay and left the premises.

7News on Tuesday spoke with the salon’s owner.

“She showed me the papers, a statement from the bank, and I said ‘No, I accept credit card, cash,'” said Castillo. “When I called the police, she attacked me and tried to take my phone.”

Surveillance video from inside the salon captured Guzman sitting in a chair and arguing with others as she got up and left the salon. Guzman can be seen trying to snatch Castillo’s phone as she was calling the police.

“Business, small business, beauty salon called me and said she doing the same; paid with a fake credit card,” said Castillo. “I hope that she pays for everything she has done.”

Since the incident, Guzman has dyed her hair black. However, only a few days ago, she was finally located and taken into custody.

As of Tuesday evening, Guzman has not paid her bond and remains in jail.

