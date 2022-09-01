HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who took part in the gruesome 2015 killing of a teenager in Homestead has taken a plea deal.

Desiray Strickland will serve 15 years in state prison, including time served. The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

In exchange, Strickland will have a first-degree murder charge dropped and avoid a potential life sentence.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, her attorney, Scott Sakin, said she’s filled with remorse.

“She feels terrible for what happened to the Jose Amaya family and Mr. Amaya. It was never anyone’s intention that he died, that he did,” he said, “and she’s decided to put this behind her and be able to move on with her life.”

Seventeen-year-old Jose Amaya Guardado was hacked to death with a machete and found in the woods in Homestead.

The victim and Strickland were students at Homestead Job Corps, a school for at-risk youth.

Four other suspects were arrested for the crime and are awaiting trial.

