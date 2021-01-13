Woman caught on video beating man in elevator at Miami apartment building

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for information on a beating caught on camera in an elevator.

Surveillance video caught the moments where a man was physically assaulted by a woman.

She struck him in the head and back with what investigators believe was a flat iron.

The attack happened at an apartment building in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Seventh Street, last Thursday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

