Woman caught on camera stealing Miami homeowner’s bike from garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A bike thief has been caught in the act by a security camera.

A man said he was at his Miami home when he saw a woman on his surveillance system.

She walked onto his property and into the garage, which was open, and left on his road bike.

The burglary happened near Northeast 73rd Street and Eighth Avenue Saturday.

If you recognize this thief, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.