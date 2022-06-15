MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A strange sight at a South Florida home when someone bashes a doorbell camera, and the homeowner said, this is only part of the unwanted guest’s bizarre behavior.

The woman was seen repeatedly stabbing at the Ring camera with the tip of her umbrella.

It happened around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Biscayne Point neighborhood of Miami Beach on Cleveland Road.

The homeowner, William Garcia, is baffled by the incident.

“Some crazy person going at a camera for no reason whatsoever. It’s bizarre. What can I tell you?” said Garcia.

The video shows a woman walking her dog then heading straight for the front door and attacking the camera.

“You are currently being recorded,” said the Ring device.

Garcia wanted to let his neighbors know what happened, so he posted the video on the Neighbors App Tuesday night with the caption “lady with umbrella attacks my camera.”

“It’s very strange,” said neighbor Daisy Herrera-Kall.

Some neighbors saw the video online, while others saw it with 7News for the first time.

“That’s bad,” said neighbor Biatriz Cabral.

“I don’t know why anybody would do that. I can’t imagine. It doesn’t make sense,” said Herrera-Kall.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know how it’s happened because it’s a camera,” said Cabral.

The camera still works but has clearly taken a beating more than once.

“It’s happened several times already, and sometimes I’ve seen her in the camera usually walking out and sometimes I’ve seen her throw the bag of poop from the dog into my yard,” said Garcia.

He plans to take the video to his homeowners association.

“This is not only trespassing and throwing garbage into my yard, she’s now attacking the camera. What’s next?” said Garcia.

Next steps might be a trip to the Miami Beach Police Department to file a police report.

“If she does it again, I will,” said Gracia.

