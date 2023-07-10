SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two aquarium shops in Southwest Miami-Dade reported that they’ve also been robbed by the same woman who was caught stealing a marmoset monkey on Friday at a different pet shop.

After seeing her face on the news, the two businesses sent over to 7News their surveillance footage videos of her snatching expensive sealife.

“It’s crazy, I don’t know how she did it,” said Robert Dusendang, an employee at Exotic Aquariums on 7399 Bird Road.

The store reported that the crook took off with $3,000 worth of corals on June 27.

“On camera, you can see her sticking her hand in the tanks and she puts them in a bag and then in that bag we believe she has like a tote with water in it and that’s where she carries the corals,” said Dusendang.

About a mile away that same day, she hit Strictly Fish on 8373 Southwest 40th Street where video showed her reaching into tanks stealing more sea creatures for her collection.

The thief first made the news after stealing a two-ounce, 5-week-old marmoset monkey named Pepe last week, from Robert’s Pet Shop along Packing House Road.

“We see her coming over, grabbing, tucking the monkey and just walking straight out the front door,” said the store’s owner, Lazaro Sardinas.

Police are currentl’y working three cases connected by the thief with an eye for exotic animals.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

