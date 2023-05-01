OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies hope a clear clue will lead them to a crook.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says a woman — with a puppy in her lap — pulled into an Oakland Park TD Bank and cashed a fraudulent $2,000 check.
Deputies said she stole a checkbook and other items after breaking into a car in Miami-Dade back in January.
If you recognize her, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.