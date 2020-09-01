Woman breaks into mailboxes in Miami apartment building

A woman broke into an apartment building and then broke into several mailboxes.

Surveillance footage shows her going through the letters and throwing out envelopes she didn’t want.

“The sense is that we have to take extra precautions. We need to make sure that you never have to take anything for granted or leave someone to get into the building, if you don’t know her, or don’t know him,” building manager Enzo Paragallo said.

It happened overnight Monday at the Bayview Tower, near Northeast Fifth Avenue and 30th Street in Miami.

A man in a FedEx shirt committed a similar burglary last month at a Miami Beach apartment building.

Police said most of the time these people are looking for personal information to commit identity theft.

