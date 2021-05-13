Woman, boy transported after grease fire at Miami apartment prompts evacuation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman and a boy to the hospital after a grease fire broke out at an apartment complex in Miami, which led firefighters to evacuate residents.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at the Singer Plaza Apartments near Northwest 16th Street and 13th Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen of a unit. Crews were able to put out the flames.

Paramedics transported a woman to University of Miami Hospital and a 9-year-old boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

First responders treated seven other people at the scene.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone will be displaced.

