SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers are negotiating with a woman who, they said, has barricaded herself inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured a special response team outside of the house, located at 14500 Pierce St. in the Richmond Heights neighborhood, Thursday night. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance could also be seen standing by.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the woman’s husband and three children were trapped inside the home with her at one point, but about two hours after officers arrived and after some negotiating with police, they were able to exit unharmed.

Investigators described the woman as mentally unstable. Officers have established a dialogue with her and have reached out to her intermittently.

A negotiator used a megaphone to speak to the woman.

“Your baby needs their formula. Your children need to go to bed; tomorrow is a school day. Come on out,” the negotiator said.

The negotiator also said, “Please come outside. Don’t go back on your word.”

Police said they do not believe she is armed, because that’s what her husband told them, but they are not leaving anything to chance.

As of 11 p.m., the woman remained inside the house.

