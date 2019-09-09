Woman barricades herself from police during domestic dispute in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are on the scene where a woman has barricaded herself inside her home following a call about domestic dispute.

Police responded to the alleged dispute between a man and woman in the area of North Miami Avenue and 75th Street at around 8:40 a.m. Monday.

According to police, upon their arrival, the female barricaded herself in her apartment, possibly armed with a knife.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, and officers are trying to gather the details surrounding the incident.

No injuries ave been reported.

