Woman Baker Acted after driving golf cart on I-95 express lanes

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have Baker Acted a woman after she was spotted driving a golf cart in the express lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was spotted along the northbound express lanes between Exits 7 and 10, which encompass the City of Miami, Northwest Miami-Dade and North Miami.

Cellphone video posted to Instagram by Only in Dade shows the driver wearing what appears to be a pink and white hospital gown as she changed lanes.

Troopers stopped the woman, and she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The golf cart was later towed from the highway.

