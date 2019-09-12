Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash injures Miami officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was taken into custody after an overnight crash left a City of Miami Police officer in the hospital.

Police and fire rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest Third Avenue and 14th Street at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a uniformed officer being loaded up into an ambulance with an apparent wound to his head.

Miami officers taped off the intersection for about three hours before it was reopened at 6 a.m.

The injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Back at the scene, cameras showed a woman taking a field sobriety test.

A few minutes later, she was put in handcuffs and taken away.

Officials confirmed the woman was charged with driving under the influence.

