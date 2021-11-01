SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a crash that, they said, caused a man to fall to his death off the 163rd Street Bridge in Sunny Isles Beach.

Thirty-three-year-old Irina Shadrina faces charges of vehicular homicide and manslaughter while driving under the influence.

Investigators said the suspect was intoxicated when she struck the victim’s black Ferrari along the westbound lanes of the bridge, near Collins Avenue, Oct. 15.

Police said the Ferrari had broken down, and the man had gotten out of the car when Shadrina rammed into the back of the Ferrari. The impact caused the Ferrari to strike the victim, and he fell into the Intracoastal Waterway.

Police found his body the next day after an hours-long search.

Investigators said Shadrina’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

She is being held on $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.