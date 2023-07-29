MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is behind bars after she was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in Miami Gardens that left a woman fighting for life and two other victims injured.

Sharon Cox appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Friday. The 62-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury

According to Miami Gardens Police, the suspect was pulling out of a parking lot in the area of Northwest 164th Street and 25th Avenue when she struck the victims and took off.

One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

