SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after a townhouse caught fire.

Daylet Uribazo Hernandez is accused of setting the fire last Friday.

Neighbors said she was one off the squatters that had been breaking into and staying in the home prior to the fire.

She faces multiple charges and is being held on a bond of nearly $13,000.

