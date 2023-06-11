SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to an act of vandalism at a church in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police on Sunday night confirmed they took 44-year-old Alfa Illescas into custody.

According to investigators, several parishioners called to report graffiti on the walls at St. Timothy Catholic Church, located in the area of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Miller Drive, as well as trash throughout the church’s courtyard.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance video that captured the suspect defacing the walls with spray paint.

Police said Illescas also spray-painted various areas in the courtyard, kicked over trash bins and broke parts of the altar of a saint located in the front of the church.

7News cameras showed MDPD officers investigating at the house of worship, Sunday afternoon.

“Places of worship are a staple of our community where many go to pray and practice their religious beliefs,” MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III said in a statement. “I am very proud of the tenacity and hard work of our Homeland Security Bureau investigators to arrest the individual responsible for this pointless crime.”

Illescas faces charges of criminal mischief. She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade on a $6,000 bond.

If you have any information on this incident that could help detectives, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.