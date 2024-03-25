MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after, police said, she vandalized a bagel shop in Miami Beach.

Yasmeen Al-Akhras was arrested in Philadelphia on Monday.

According to police, she ripped down a pro-Israel flag at the Bagel Time Cafe in Miami Beach and stomped on it.

She is expected to be extradited to South Florida.

It is not the first time the shop has been vandalized. Last October, a man sprinted out of a yellow mustang as he rode down Alton Road. He then ran up to slash a pro-Israel sign. He was arrested a few weeks later.

In another instance in December, another man tore down an American flag that was hanging proudly along the Alton Road restaurant.

