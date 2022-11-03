MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami woman has been arrested for allegedly selling marijuana edibles to a student, which led to other students experiencing THC overdoses.

According to Miami Police, 22-year-old Thalia Aceves was arrested for the sale, delivery and possession of cannabis and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Police said they and Miami Fire Rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday due to multiple students, ranging from ages 9 to 13, being transported to the hospital for THC overdoses.

During their investigation, police learned that a student purchased the edibles from Aceves off campus and brought them to the school and distributed them to students.

The Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit was able to locate and arrest Aceves. According to an arrest report, during a search of her vehicle, police seized a total of 50 suspected cannabis-infused vape cartridges, 244 grams of marijuana and $400.

Aceves admitted to police that she sold marijuana for the last two years and was aware she had been selling THC products to minors.

“The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.