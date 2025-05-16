MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old Miami woman was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree robbery after she allegedly pepper-sprayed two tourists and stole their luxury watches and wallets at separate Miami Beach hotels in March, authorities said.

Esther Torres reportedly targeted an international tourist early March 26 at the Breakwater Hotel on Ocean Drive.

Police said Torres entered the victim’s hotel room, sprayed him with pepper spray, and forcibly removed a Hugo Boss watch along with his wallet containing $150, 70 euros, and multiple credit cards.

Just days later, on March 30, Torres allegedly used the same tactic on another victim at the Fontainebleau Hotel on Collins Avenue.

Police said she followed the man from a nightclub to his hotel room, sprayed him with an unknown liquid that temporarily blinded him, and stole his Rolex Submariner watch valued at approximately $22,000.

Surveillance footage from both hotels reportedly captured Torres fleeing the scenes.

Detectives connected Torres to the crimes after finding her Florida driver’s license inside a vehicle stopped by police in Miami Beach on April 18. The vehicle’s driver, who had an open warrant, contacted Torres to retrieve the car, leading to her identification.

Torres was arrested on Thursday at Northeast 64th Street and Northeast 7th Avenue.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.