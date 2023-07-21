NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crystal Alisha Brewster, a 33-year-old woman from Brooklyn, found herself in police custody after being arrested for battery and defrauding a taxi driver in North Bay Village.

The incident took place Thursday, July 20, at approximately 7:30 p.m. when police was dispatched to 7939 East Drive in response to a reported strong-arm robbery of a taxi driver.

The victim, a 68-year-old taxi driver who only spoke Creole, explained to officers that he picked up a black female, identified as Brewster, wearing a black top and black skirt from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He then transported her to 7939 East Drive, where the incident unfolded.

Upon arrival at the destination, Brewster allegedly paid only $25 of the $63.15 taxi fare, stating that it was all she would give. When the victim requested the remaining amount, Brewster allegedly smacked his hand, causing the money to fall to the ground. A confrontation ensued inside the building, during which Brewster purportedly hit the victim’s chest multiple times while inside the elevator.

A detective took over the investigation, interviewing the victim with the assistance of an officer with North Miami Police, who acted as a Creole translator. Surveillance footage from the incident location confirmed the victim’s account of the events.

The building manager reviewed the surveillance footage, leading to the identification of a second black female wearing a blue outfit, who was also seen entering the elevator with Brewster. The building manager determined that the second female was the renter of Unit 10, and, consequently, the reservation for the unit was terminated due to the incident’s violation of the building’s short-term rental agreement.

Brewster was subsequently detained and positively identified by the victim during a show-up conducted at the lobby area. Following her arrest, she was transported to NBVPD for processing and later interviewed by police.

During the interview, Brewster allegedly admitted to the incident, after which she was transported to TGK without incident.

Marsy Law was invoked in connection with the case. Brewster is facing charges of battery on a person aged 65 or older and defrauding an innkeeper for less than $1000.

