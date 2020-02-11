Woman arrested for bad butt enhancement procedure at victim’s Hialeah residence

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have arrested a woman for practicing medicine without a license after performing a bad butt enhancement procedure that left a victim with a lump and other bodily damages.

Police arrested 55-year-old Luz Gomez at her victim’s apartment complex located at 1655 W. 44th Place, Tuesday.

According to police, the victim said that on June 1, 2018, Gomez came to her home to perform the butt injections on her for $2,000.

Shortly after the procedure was done, the victim was left with a lump and suffered from other symptoms, including fevers, pain and discomfort in the injection area.

An undercover detective met with the suspect to receive a butt enhancement surgery.

Gomez showed up with three bags containing all the necessary equipment and supplies to perform the surgery, and the officer arrested her.

The Department of Health confirmed that Gomez didn’t have the license to perform medicine of any kind.

In bond court, the judge gave Gomez a $10,000 bond and ordered her to stay away from the victim.

