FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 24-year-old woman identified as Daylet Uribazo Hernandez was arrested for two counts of attempted felony murder and first-degree arson after police said she intentionally set fire to gas pumps at two separate gas stations in Florida City.

According to police, the incident unfolded Monday, at approximately 5:00 p.m. when Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials alerted Miami-Dade Police Department about a suspect in custody at the 7-Eleven gas station located at 1350 N. Krome Avenue in Florida City. The Florida City Police Department had detained Hernandez for setting fire to a gas pump.

Upon arriving at the scene at around 5:52 p.m., investigators met with officers from the Florida City Police Department. An officer provided details of the incident, stating that earlier that day, another officer had responded to the Orion Krome Xpress gas station at 1460 N. Krome Avenue, where Hernandez had used a cigarette lighter to set fire to Pump 14.

The gas station was crowded with patrons and employees, who shouted at the suspect. A witness, who worked as a security guard at the location, captured photographs of Hernandez and immediately dialed 911. This marked the third time that Hernandez had attempted to set one of the gas pumps ablaze at that particular location.

Hernandez then proceeded southbound along N. Krome Avenue, wearing a light-colored hospital gown, a black sports bra, and black shorts. Surveillance footage confirmed her presence at the 7-Eleven gas station at 1350 N. Krome Avenue, Florida City, at around 4:28 p.m. There, she approached Pump Number 6 and ignited rags at the base of the pump, even as customers were actively fueling their vehicles at neighboring pumps. The fire caused minor damage, but an employee promptly shut down the fuel pumps and extinguished the flames using a fire extinguisher.

At around 4:38 p.m., police located and detained Hernandez, verifying her identity using her Florida driver’s license. Hernandez appeared intoxicated and fell asleep before being read her Miranda rights or making any statements.

Due to the presence of patrons and employees at both gas station locations during the arson attempts, Hernandez is facing two counts of attempted felony murder and first-degree arson charges. She also has a previous arrest for arson by the Miami-Dade Police Department Arson Squad and an ongoing court case for similar offenses.

Hernandez was subsequently transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) following her arrest.

