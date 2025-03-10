NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after witnesses reported seeing her kicking, choking and striking her dog outside a restaurant in North Miami, according to police.

Fabiola Annelie Noel, 30, was taken into custody on a felony charge of animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill after officers responded to a disturbance at Katz Restaurant and Lounge, located at 738 NE 125th St., around 8 p.m., Sunday.

According to the arrest report, a witness told police she saw Noel “punt” her dog and lift it several feet off the ground by its leash while choking it. Another witness said he heard the dog crying and saw Noel slap it multiple times, according to the report.

Officers later found Noel near NE 122nd St. and NE 7th Ave and took her into custody.

Miami-Dade Animal Control took custody of the dog, and Noel was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

