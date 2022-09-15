MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits.

7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits and also forged doctor’s signatures.

Investigators said customers were able to obtain the placards from the state for $150 each.

Cardona faces several charges, including a felony count of organized scheme to defraud and a felony forgery count.

