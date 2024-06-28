DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Daytona Beach woman was arrested on charges of child neglect after allegedly leaving her three-year-old son alone for six hours while she underwent cosmetic surgery in Doral.

According to the arrest report, police were dispatched to 8045 NW 104th Ave. at around 4:15 p.m., Thursday, after a little boy was found wandering the complex alone.

Police said that the child was discovered by a neighbor, who found him sleeping on her doorstep around 4:00 p.m. Another neighbor reported seeing the child exit an apartment on the third floor earlier in the day, according to the arrest report.

According to the arrest report, surveillance footage revealed the child left the apartment at 1:13 p.m. and wandered the halls unsupervised until being found.

Further investigation showed the child’s mother, identified as 25-year-old Jessica Renteria leaving the apartment, which she had rented through Airbnb, at 10:12 a.m., indicating the child was unsupervised for approximately six hours, according to the report.

Police said that officers located Renteria at a hospital in Doral where she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Renteria reportedly claimed she had asked a friend to watch her son, but the friend denied being asked to care for the child.

Renteria was charged with third-degree child neglect for failing to provide adequate supervision and reasonable care for her son.

