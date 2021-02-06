Woman arrested, charged with attempted murder in South Beach stabbing

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a stabbing in South Beach that sent a woman to the hospital.

Cellphone video stills captured the moment when, investigators said, 27-year-old Jasmine Bradley lunged at the 20-year-old victim near 13th Street and Collins Avenue, Friday evening.

Jasmine Bradley, 27, is charged with attempted 2nd degree murder and accused of stabbing a Pennsylvania woman with a pair of scissors on Collins Ave and 13th St Friday. @wsvn @MiamiBeachPD pic.twitter.com/srnnIMAO15 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 6, 2021

The victim’s mother said her daughter was taking pictures when a woman attacked her with a pair of scissors.

Officials said the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Bradley is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

