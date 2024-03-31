MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver faced a judge a day after a police pursuit that began on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade ended in a crash in Hollywood in the middle of rush hour.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacqueline Marie Mason appeared in court Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carmen R. Cabarga set a bond for $8,000.

Mason was arrested for allegedly fleeing at a high speed and resisting an officer.

Friday’s crash caused an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes of I-95 near Hollywood Boulevard.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop because the suspect was driving recklessly, but she took off.

One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a result.

