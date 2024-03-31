MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver faced a judge a day after a police pursuit that began on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade ended in a crash in Hollywood in the middle of rush hour.
Thirty-four-year-old Jacqueline Marie Mason appeared in court Saturday morning. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carmen R. Cabarga set a bond for $8,000.
Mason was arrested for allegedly fleeing at a high speed and resisting an officer.
Friday’s crash caused an hours-long closure of all northbound lanes of I-95 near Hollywood Boulevard.
Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop because the suspect was driving recklessly, but she took off.
One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a result.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.