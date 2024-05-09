DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was arrested after, authorities said, she jumped into a retention pond in Doral after she allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase on the Palmetto Expressway.

7Skyforce flew over the scene Thursday around 2 p.m. at Northwest 25th Street near the exit ramp.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the chase began northbound on the Palmetto Expressway after officers spotted a stolen silver Honda sedan vehicle with no tag.

Police said the woman had previously test-driven the silver sedan from Honda of South Miami at 16165 S Dixie Highway. When the salesperson stepped out of the vehicle, the woman left the dealership with the car.

MDPD’s Aviation unit located the vehicle a short time later in the northbound lanes of the 826. The driver then made a U-turn at Okeechobee Road and continued southbound on the 826.

As the driver continued on the 826, she crashed into four vehicles before ultimately coming to a stop at the exit ramp to NW 25th St.

At that point, she ditched the vehicle and jumped into a nearby body of water just south of Jackson West Medical Center.

Multiple buoys were thrown in the water to get her out of the water but when she appeared to ignore them, five law enforcement officers jumped in to remove her.

When police swim near her, the woman resisted the police’s help at first but at some point she grabs onto a female officer and gives in to officials.

The woman, who did not appear to have on any clothes, was pulled out of the water and taken into custody.

7News cameras captured the ditched car with damage on the driver’s side.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident caused a lot of traffic delays in the area.

