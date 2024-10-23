NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 39-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly encouraged and participated in a fight involving her daughter and another teen outside the North Miami Public Library.

Merline Diegue Pierre faces charges of child abuse without great bodily harm and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

According to the arrest report, Pierre arrived at the library on Monday afternoon after learning that her 15-year-old daughter had been involved in a fight earlier that day.

Upon locating her daughter, the two exchanged words with another 15-year-old girl which led to Pierre’s daughter charging at the girl and initiating a physical fight, according to the report.

The arrest report states that witnesses reported that Pierre did not intervene but instead escalated the situation.

She allegedly pulled the girl by her hair and kicked off her shoes before striking her in the face multiple times and slamming her to the ground.

The incident was captured on CCTV and by bystanders on their phones.

Police attempted to locate Pierre at her residence that evening, but she was not home. She later came to the North Miami Police Department on Tuesday for an interview.

She was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

