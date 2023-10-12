MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting unfolded at the North Dade Regional Library in Miami Gardens, leading to a fatality.

The Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the incident, which occurred Wednesday at approximately 5:37 p.m., where they found a female victim in the library’s parking lot suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds. According to the police report, the victim was pronounced deceased at 5:41 p.m.

Police said that a witness observed the offender, later identified as Joyce Small, approaching the victim and opening fire. The victim pleaded for her life, but the Small continued to shoot, ultimately standing over her and delivering a fatal shot to the head. Small then left the scene.

Later, a positive identification of the offender was made, and the police located a firearm near the library.

The alleged shooter informed officers that she believed the victim was involved with her boyfriend and had mistreated her over several months. The tension came to a head when the offender encountered the victim at the library and perceived her actions as provocation.

Video surveillance footage from the library corroborated the witness’s account, showing the offender approaching the victim and opening fire as the victim walked toward the parking lot.

Small was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following the incident.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.