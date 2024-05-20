MIAMI (WSVN) - A dramatic altercation following a crash on the MacArthur Causeway, also known as Interstate 395, led to the arrest of a woman.

The crash, which caused delay for hours on Monday morning, occurred when a black BMW, partially blocking the right lane, was struck by an oncoming white Toyota SUV. 7Skyforce was overhead around 6 a.m. showing two badly mangled cars and extensive traffic delays as far back as Interstate 95.

After the collision a physical altercation ensued between the occupants of both vehicles. Acklynn Byamugisha, the driver of the black BMW, was arrested on the scene. Byamugisha, 25, attacked the driver of the white SUV, a man in an orange shirt, with what appeared to be a screwdriver. 7Skyforce showed Byamugisha slowly walking up to him before charging at him.

A man in a white button-up shirt intervened, getting between the two. The altercation resulted in the man in the white shirt falling to the ground, with Byamugisha on top of him, while the man in the orange shirt attempted to intervene. A man in a blue outfit, presumably Byamugisha’s boyfriend or husband, then pulled her off the man on the ground.

Multiple police officers were at the scene, managing the chaotic situation. Byamugisha was taken into custody, though it remains unclear if she will face additional charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.