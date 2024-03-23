MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a woman after, they said, she brought a gun to Orchard Villa Elementary School in Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 35-year-old Jasmin Anderson walked onto the school grounds, located at 5720 NW 13th Ave., with a weapon under her arm on Friday.

Officials said there was no incident or altercation at the school.

Investigators said someone saw Anderson with the firearm in plain sight and called police.

Anderson was taken into custody without incident.

It’s unclear why she went to the school or whether she has any connection to it.

Anderson was ordered to stay away from the school and given a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.