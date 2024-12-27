SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing a judge after she was accused of shooting several people on Christmas Day.

Investigators said the initial incident happened at a Southwest Miami Dade home near 138th Court and Eureka Dr. as part of a string of shootings in South Florida on Christmas.

Police said 31-year-old Dacia Tisdale opened fire on a group of people after they were involved in a verbal dispute.

She struck three people before driving away, but came back and started shooting again, hitting a fourth person.

According to Miami-Dade Police, all of the victims were rushed to a hospital and are in critical but stable condition.

She was charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder and is being held in bond court.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.