Woman apparently grazed by bullet after shots fired at Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami on Christmas night, leaving a woman injured and sending large crowds running for safety.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the shopping complex, located near Biscayne Boulevard and Second Street, Friday night.

Investigators said the victim was apparently grazed by a bullet. She refused transport to the hospital.

Officials said a vehicle at the scene was struck by apparent gunfire. No one inside was injured.

The scene remained active as of 11 p.m., as police continue to investigate.

