NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman and her son were transported to the hospital after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to neighbors and surveillance video, a woman was pushing her son in a stroller when they were hit by an SUV near Northeast 191st Street and Seventh Avenue, in the Aventura Isles neighborhood, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Surveillance video provided by area resident Cassie Kress shows the driver of the SUV picking up the baby’s stroller, jumping back in the vehicle and driving off.

“A car hit a lady with a stroller, with a young baby,” said an Aventura Isles resident who identified himself as Neil. “She hit the lady. She dragged the lady for about 10 seconds.”

Kress, a nurse, said she heard the crash happen and ran out to help the woman and baby.

“The baby did have a bruise, or like a bump on his head, with some abrasions,” she said.

Kress identified the victim as Anna, who is in her 30s and said she was bleeding from her head after she was struck.

“The hit actually happened right here, you see it in the camera. She was dragged, like, on top of the car all the way over to this spot,” said Kress. “The driver was coming from this angle and just made a sharp left here.”

Kress said she heard the child crying after the hit-and-run.

“Heard a baby screaming, it was very intense. Then we heard a horn,” she said.

“The person in the car got out of the car and came back running, and the stroller was in the street,” said Neil.

“You can see in the video, [the SUV driver] goes over, she checks, she puts up the stroller, puts it upright, puts some stuff in, leaves the stroller, doesn’t even put it on the sidewalk,” said Kress.

“She got the stroller, she put it back up, and then she left,” said Neil.

The woman and her son were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to neighbors, a woman was seen driving the SUV, wearing a blue vest and delivering packages in the neighborhood. They believe it was the same woman seen on surveillance video picking up the stroller before leaving the scene.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a hit-and-run happened in the area Thursday morning and that the driver didn’t appear to be an Amazon Delivery driver. They have not confirmed the details of what happened or the victims’ conditions.

Detectives were seen questioning neighbors, Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors told 7News that the mother did suffer a head injury but will be OK.

“She’s got a small brain bleed that they’re monitoring and that she should be OK. The baby is also OK,” said Kress. “[The driver] didn’t even call 911, nothing. She just got in her car and left.”

Officials confirmed with neighbors that delivery drivers have to show identification before entering the gated community, hoping this will lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the drover’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

