MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway by Miami Beach Police after a woman, 7News sources said, was raped.

According to 7News sources, the woman was allegedly raped on the beach walk between 23rd and 24th streets, Tuesday morning.

The woman, sources said, was rollerblading when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her, threw her to the ground, choked her and then pulled her into the shrubs where she was raped.

7News has not confirmed how the woman was helped but someone called for assistance and the victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

She was interviewed by police.

7News has reached out to Miami Beach Police for more information and has also requested a description of the suspect.

