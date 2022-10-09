NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade family of nine was forced out after their home caught on fire overnight, but thankfully, a family member who was home at the time alerted them about the blaze, leading them to escape safely.

In just a matter of minutes, Samantha Delpeche became a hero, and she said it happened because she decided to take a break from work.

“I said, ‘Everybody wake up! The house is burning!'” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the fire started at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday at a home along Northwest 131st Street.

Delpeche said heavy flames and smoke filled the home where she and eight other people, including three children, were staying.

She said she made the last-minute decision not to go to work, but instead stay home and rest.

“It was 3-something, [and] I was gonna go do Uber with my boyfriend, and then I said, ‘No, I’m not gonna do Uber.’ I go inside, I take off my clothes, I’m going to sleep,” she said.

Shortly after, Delpeche said, she woke up to the smell of smoke and immediately sprung into action, running through the home and telling everyone to get up and get out.

“I wake up everybody … and I told everybody to give me the baby,” she said.

Once she helped to get everyone out of the house, Delpeche said, she called 911.

Fire crews responded and attacked the flames from the roof of the home and on the ground.

“We had some occupants that were awakened by smoke and heat, and they quickly exited, and crews took out the fire, and everyone inside was taken care of,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Armando Pesaturo.

Delpeche is likely the reason everyone was able to escape.

“Everybody is fine. There is nothing and nobody inside,” she said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

