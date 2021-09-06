NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was injured in a boating accident near Haulover Inlet.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in Northeast Miami-Dade, just after 7 p.m., Monday.

Paramedics placed the victim on a helicopter at Haulover Park.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

