SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after she was struck in South Miami-Dade by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 296th Street, just before 9 p.m., Wednesday.

According to investigators, the victim was involved in a minor fender bender, and when she got out of her vehicle to look at the damage to her SUV, she was struck by a motorist who kept on going.

Paramedics transported the patient to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, and from there, she was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. She is expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured police officers combing for clues.

Officers shut down a section of the road while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

Detectives said someone later called police in Homestead saying they thought they may have hit something but weren’t sure what it was. Police are currently talking with that person.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.