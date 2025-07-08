HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Hialeah was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was mauled by a dog.

Hialeah Police Department, responded to the call at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in connection to a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly attacked by a dog. They say the woman was a caretaker at the home when the attack occurred.

7 Skyforce hovered over the scene where a person under a white sheet was seen being airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the attack, the dog was detained in a cage as it awaited animal control.

The owner has since surrendered custody of the dog to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are currently unclear.

