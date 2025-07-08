HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Hialeah was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was mauled by a dog, authorities said.

Hialeah Police Department responded to the call at around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday inside a home located on West 10th Avenue.

The victim’s family said she was bitten on both of her arms. They added that the woman is related to the people who live at the home where the attack occurred.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the woman was loaded onto a helicopter and headed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the attack, the dog was surrendered by its owners and loaded into a van by Miami-Dade Animal Services. The dog’s future remains unclear.

At some point afterwards, 7News cameras captured another dog, which looked similar to the one who attacked, in the backyard of the home.

The woman is expected to be OK.

