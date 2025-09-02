MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she tried to walk away with a 4-year-old child at Miami International Airport and then refused to release the child to his mother.

Police said Alvina Omisiri Agba offered to help soothe the boy, who was crying while standing in line with his mother at a security checkpoint around 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Moments later, the child’s mother noticed Agba leaving the line while holding her son, according to the arrest report.

When the child’s mother confronted her, investigators said Agba claimed the child was hers and wrapped her arms and legs around him, preventing him from moving. The child’s mother attempted to pull her son away and was shoved by Agba during the struggle, the report states.

A witness stepped in, fearing the child would be injured, and carried the boy to safety behind a counter while others blocked Agba from getting closer, according to the arrest report.

Police said Agba fled briefly before being taken into custody at another checkpoint.

During a post-Miranda interview, Agba told detectives she believed she was helping calm the child and said she acted because “God told her to do it,” the report states.

Agba was charged with interference with custody and battery.

She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

