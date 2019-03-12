Woman accused of trying to kidnap boy from Miami gallery faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child from a Miami Design District gallery faced a judge.

Katherine Hatcher, 50, is accused of snatching a boy from the Swampspace Gallery back on March 4.

Prosecutors believe shes’s the woman on surveillance video outside the gallery along Miami Avenue and Northwest 39th Street.

The gallery’s owner, Oliver Sanchez, was hailed a hero by police for his role in stopping the kidnapping.

He confronted the pair and eventually brought the boy to safety.

