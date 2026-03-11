MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared before a judge for her first bond hearing after she was arrested in connection to an incident at a school in Miami Gardens.

Diliana Quintana-Avila stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer on Wednesday. The 40-year-old mother is charged with battery and resisting arrest after, police said, she threw Gatorade at the assistant principal at Norland Middle School.

Officials said she walked onto the campus during dismissal on Tuesday and exchanged words with the assistant principal after being told she could not enter the school at that time. Investigators said the suspect then splashed the sports drink in the administrator’s face — twice.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are aware of this incident.

