NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 41-year-old woman was arrested after police said she threatened to shoot an employee while stealing merchandise from an auto parts store in Opa-locka before fleeing with two other people.

According to an arrest report, Opa-locka Police officers responded to an Advance Auto Parts store Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Aviouse Elona Lucas entered the store, began taking several items and walked past the point of sale without attempting to pay.

When an employee confronted her, investigators said Lucas placed her hand near the purse area of her clothing and said, “I have a gun and will shoot.”

The employee told police he stopped following Lucas because he feared for his safety.

According to the report, Lucas fled in a gray BMW with two other occupants, one of whom was driving. Police issued a BOLO for the vehicle and later located it at its registered address in Opa-locka.

An officer detained Lucas, and the employee was brought to the location, where police said he identified her as the person who stole the merchandise and threatened him.

Lucas was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without further incident.

She faces one count of armed robbery with a weapon, two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm and two counts of contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child.

Lucas’ bond was set at a total of $10,000. She was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the Advance Auto Parts store.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.